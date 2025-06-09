Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 264 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,675,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,720,000 after purchasing an additional 451,288 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,080,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 202,395 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,110,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,872,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $63.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $64.26.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

