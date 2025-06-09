Great Waters Wealth Management Sells 4,209 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Great Waters Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 222,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 380.9% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 27,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $77.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.40. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

