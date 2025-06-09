Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Werlinich Asset Management LLC

Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $176.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.28.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.