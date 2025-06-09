Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Has $649,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $276.69 on Monday.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $276.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.31. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.41 and a twelve month high of $282.88.



Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

