Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 213,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter valued at $346,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $479.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.29.

About Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

