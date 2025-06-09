eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,721 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises 1.9% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 92,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $6,694,013.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,700.92. This trade represents a 42.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $698,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,754 shares in the company, valued at $39,855,751.82. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,650 shares of company stock worth $19,637,729. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

eBay Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of EBAY opened at $78.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

