Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $16,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 138.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $69.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.86. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

