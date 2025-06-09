Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Stock Position Increased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,924 shares during the quarter. Global Partners comprises 3.6% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $85,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mark Romaine sold 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $118,661.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,444,063.88. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $53.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.05. Global Partners LP has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 94.60%.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.