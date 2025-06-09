Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for 1.2% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $37.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

