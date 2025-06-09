Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS opened at $486.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $624.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 36.12%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $540.00 target price on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.14.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

