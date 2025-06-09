Northstar Advisory Group LLC Takes $797,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $585,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,995,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,640 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,158 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,999 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,325,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,221,000 after purchasing an additional 908,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $119.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

