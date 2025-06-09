Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Cut by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

