73,660 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

