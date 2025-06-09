Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 34,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in NiSource by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 31,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NI. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,528.44. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $152,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,760.18. This trade represents a 13.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $631,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $39.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

