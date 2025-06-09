13,360 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,897,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 806,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,090.56. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 52,595 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,500,009.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,429.24. The trade was a 60.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $105.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.75. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Prudential Financial's revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile



Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

