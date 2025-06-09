Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W cut shares of Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arhaus from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.63.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $311.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,062,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after buying an additional 50,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Arhaus by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 28,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

