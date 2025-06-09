Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5,502 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $424,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $38.95 on Monday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.