Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,179,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,640,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,267,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,725,627,000 after acquiring an additional 912,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,657,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,800,202,000 after acquiring an additional 282,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,022,224,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,760,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,139,713,000 after buying an additional 817,836 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MA stock opened at $590.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $591.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,258 shares of company stock worth $20,885,067 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.