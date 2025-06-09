SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Holdings Reduced by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management decreased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GMF opened at $123.16 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $130.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.51.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

