U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $971,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

