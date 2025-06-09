Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases 701 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,694 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $128.55 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.18 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.17. The firm has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Get Our Latest Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.