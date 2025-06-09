Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.4% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,258 shares of company stock worth $20,885,067. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $590.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $537.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $547.49 and its 200 day moving average is $542.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $591.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

