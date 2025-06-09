CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 0.8% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 18.9% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 17.0% in the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 23.2% in the first quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $293.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $251.42 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,553 shares of company stock valued at $40,387,620 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

