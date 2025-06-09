Great Waters Wealth Management Sells 1,732 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Great Waters Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $190.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

