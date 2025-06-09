iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Bought by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 19,826.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,611 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,197 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336,673 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,714,000 after purchasing an additional 743,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBIT opened at $59.26 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

