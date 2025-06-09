Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 942 Shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 930,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after buying an additional 169,053 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the period.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.0%

FLTR stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $25.58.

About VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

