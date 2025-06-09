Great Waters Wealth Management Sells 1,120 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Great Waters Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.3% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $407.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

