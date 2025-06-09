Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $28.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,219,995. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,440. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

