CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 775 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,721,882,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,053,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $501,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,068 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,376.32. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,064 shares of company stock worth $8,381,948 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of QCOM opened at $149.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.12.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.88.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

