SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A lowered its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in SAP were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

SAP stock opened at $309.84 on Monday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $186.40 and a 52 week high of $311.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.64 billion, a PE ratio of 107.96, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.46.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $2.5423 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

