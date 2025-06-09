Cetera Trust Company N.A Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America raised Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.68.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $65.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.52 and a beta of 1.48. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $96.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -18,200.00%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

