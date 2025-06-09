Cetera Trust Company N.A Grows Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in KBR were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 43,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Up 2.2%

KBR stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.07. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.