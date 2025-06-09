PFS Partners LLC Invests $62,000 in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PWB stock opened at $113.22 on Monday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.10.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

