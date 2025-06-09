Cetera Trust Company N.A Has $229,000 Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $166,804,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,795,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,885,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,777 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $47,822.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,220.07. This represents a 1.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.1%

DOC stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 305.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.