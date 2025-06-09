Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 7,540 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.7% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,697,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 19.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $268.95 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $166.81 and a 12 month high of $270.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $249.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

