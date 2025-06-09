Shorepath Capital Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Shorepath Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up 3.4% of Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sherman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 126.1% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB stock opened at $140.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.71. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Argus upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.23.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total value of $27,171,338.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,171,972. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $77,518.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 223,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,752,826.28. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,642,018 shares of company stock valued at $202,748,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

