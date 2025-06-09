Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Reduced by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,996 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 5.2% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Newmont worth $32,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 64.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $52.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $112,344.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,786.20. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,154 shares of company stock worth $381,539 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $63.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.