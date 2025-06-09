Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Sells 109 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5%

BLK opened at $990.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $752.30 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22. The company has a market cap of $153.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $925.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $972.77.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,082.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.