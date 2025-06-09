City Center Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $2,169,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.65.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:EMR opened at $123.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

