Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,375,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 805.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 28,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $126.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $107.43 and a 1-year high of $150.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

