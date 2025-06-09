Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $55,708,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 30.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 32.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the software company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $8,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $297.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.74. The firm has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.86 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

