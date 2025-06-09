Airline Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 8th

Zscaler, RTX, and American Airlines Group are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating air transport services for passengers and cargo. Investing in these stocks gives shareholders a proportional ownership stake in the airline’s assets, revenues and profits. Their market performance is particularly sensitive to factors such as fuel prices, labor costs, economic cycles, travel demand and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,797. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.60. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,212.12 and a beta of 1.09.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.21. 4,509,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,148. The company has a market cap of $185.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.80.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

AAL stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 49,745,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,428,245. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

