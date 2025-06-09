Promising Chinese Stocks Worth Watching – June 8th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, Diageo, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of companies domiciled in China that trade on domestic markets—primarily the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges (A-shares and B-shares)—or abroad through vehicles like Hong Kong–listed H-shares and U.S.-listed American Depository Receipts. Investors buy Chinese stocks to tap into China’s economic growth, but should weigh unique factors such as regulatory oversight, capital controls and currency volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of DUOL traded down $10.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $512.95. The stock had a trading volume of 929,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,681. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 280.30 and a beta of 1.00. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.30. 3,151,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,386. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $107.81. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $19.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,183.88. The company had a trading volume of 158,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,391. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,092.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,205.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.10. 741,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,694. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $100.72 and a fifty-two week high of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.64. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

See Also