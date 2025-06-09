Range Financial Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. HSBC set a $436.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.10.

AppLovin Trading Up 0.9%

AppLovin stock opened at $417.89 on Monday. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $525.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.16 and a 200 day moving average of $332.43.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total value of $4,109,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,394,083. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 513 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.30, for a total transaction of $215,613.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,455.30. This trade represents a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,211,468 shares of company stock worth $454,489,290. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.