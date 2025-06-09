Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $11.32 on Monday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $2,572,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 342,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 72,930 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 216,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 81,867 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 278,369 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 68,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 237,236,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,050,855,000 after buying an additional 6,016,560 shares during the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

