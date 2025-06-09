Nicolaos Nicandrou Purchases 23 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Nicolaos Nicandrou purchased 23 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 644 ($8.72) per share, with a total value of £148.12 ($200.49).
Phoenix Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 650 ($8.80) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 475.20 ($6.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 657 ($8.89). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 593.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 544.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 45.40 ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix Group had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Phoenix Group Holdings plc will post 51.179941 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phoenix Group Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHNX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.80) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 500 ($6.77) to GBX 565 ($7.65) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PHNX
Phoenix Group Company Profile
Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.
We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.
We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Want AI Exposure? These 3 ETFs Offer Different Angles
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- In a Historic Shift, 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Plan to Buyback Stock
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Medical Technology Stocks Outperforming in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.