HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.10. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $39.67.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $871,779.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,075.32. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $39,511.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,577.89. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,392,182 shares of company stock valued at $219,161,291 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

