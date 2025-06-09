Village Farms International’s (VFF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Zelman & Associates

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Zelman & Associates in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VFF. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Village Farms International

Village Farms International Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.22.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.44 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,783,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,837,583.67. This trade represents a 0.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Farms International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Village Farms International by 625.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 737,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 35,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

(Get Free Report)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.