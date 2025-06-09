Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $2.30 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

Huize Price Performance

NASDAQ:HUIZ opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. Huize has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.11 million during the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 1.75%.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers online insurance product and service platform through various internet channels in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, annuity, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

