LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Upgraded by Redburn Atlantic to Buy Rating

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $460.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on LPL Financial from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.85.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $388.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.67. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $390.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,275,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,635,000 after acquiring an additional 276,166 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

